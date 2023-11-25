With Canada’s colder weather comes respiratory virus season, with flus and RSV circulating alongside the COVID-19 virus that remains with us. While Canadians learned a lot about how to protect themselves from illness over the course of the pandemic, new information released by health care practitioners can help inform decisions, from availability of flu shots to any changes in COVID-19 protocols.

The latest news

Canada is on the brink of officially entering the start of flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. During the week that ended Nov. 18, the influenza test positivity rate passed 5 per cent. If that trend persists into the next week, the agency will declare flu season to be under way. According to PHAC, flu activity across the country is within the expected levels for this time of year.

It certainly appears flu season is on the upswing, with the virus forcing Kiss to cancel concerts in Ottawa and Toronto after band member Paul Stanley fell ill.

Cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but remain within expected levels for this time of year. For the week that ended Nov. 18, the test positivity rate for the flu was nearly 7 per cent, while the positivity rate was nearly 6 per cent for RSV. Only a small number of such cases are confirmed through lab testing, but the positivity rate gives health officials a sense of what spread is like across the country.

Rates of COVID-19 are stable or decreasing across the country, according to PHAC, after a rise in cases in August and September. More than 8,600 new cases were detected from Nov. 14 to 21, and during that week 120 people died as a result of COVID-19 in Canada, according to the agency.

Infectious disease experts are closely watching the respiratory virus situation in China, after reports of a concerning uptick in pneumonia and other illnesses affecting children. The World Health Organization, which asked China for information, said no new pathogens or threats have been identified, but officials are closely monitoring the situation to determine whether it warrants a larger response or poses a threat to other countries.

Flu shots

Flu shot clinics and programs are ramping up across the country, with appointments being made available for anyone six months and older. Find out about clinics and availability for each of the provinces and territories here:

COVID-19 boosters

Millions of doses of updated mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to provinces and territories, which are rolling them out in preparation for an anticipated busy viral season. While availability varies by region, some experts have expressed concern that not enough communication is being done about the importance of getting an updated shot.

The two authorized vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, both protect against the XBB.1.5 subvariant and should provide good protection against the EG.5 family. The vaccines are approved for anyone six months and older.

COVID- vaccine information for the provinces and territories can be found here:

Flu outlook in Canada

During the week ending Nov. 18, flu activity increased and crossed the seasonal threshold of 5 per cent positivity. If it remains above that next week, it will mark the official start of flu season.

In terms of severe outcomes, from Aug. 27 to Nov. 18, 2023, there were 332 hospitalizations associated with the flu, with adults 65 years of age and older accounting for 46 per cent of cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, 2023, the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients rose, going to 4,369 from 3,894.

Current health guidance for COVID-19

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary, but generally include sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling feverish, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, new loss of smell or taste, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea. According to Health Canada, you may start experiencing symptoms anywhere from one to 14 days after exposure. Typically, symptoms appear between three to seven days after exposure.

Health Canada advises following the testing guidelines provided by your local public health authority if you have symptoms or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19. If you test positive, immediately isolate yourself from others, including those in your household, and follow the advice of your local public health authority on isolation requirements.

How to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses are spread from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces, so it’s important to protect against both forms of transmission. Health Canada recommends wearing a medical mask or respirator, washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects. If you feel sick, stay home and limit contact with others.