Restrictions ease in several Quebec regions as COVID-19 vaccination drive accelerates

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to a question during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2021, at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Residents in many parts of Quebec will be able to eat in restaurants and work out in gyms starting today as five regions of the province are downgraded from red to orange on the province’s colour-coded pandemic alert level system.

The evening curfew will also move from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie, Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec.

Cases and hospitalizations across the province have stabilized in recent weeks after a dramatic drop earlier in the year.

Is my area coming out of COVID-19 lockdown? Can I travel out-of-province? A guide to restrictions across Canada

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Quebec Premier François Legault has opted to maintain restrictions in Montreal and the surrounding regions because public health authorities fear a novel coronavirus variant will soon cause regional case numbers and hospitalization rates to rise again.

Legault has said the province is racing to vaccinate vulnerable older adults before the more transmissible variant first identified in the United Kingdom can fully take hold.

Health Minister Christian Dube has said the province will step up the pace of vaccination this week as more regions join Montreal in opening mass immunization clinics for the general public.

As of Sunday night, the provincial vaccine booking website said the age of eligibility for shots ranged from 70 to 80 years old depending on the region.

Quebec will begin vaccinating its general population aged 85 years and older starting next week at mass vaccination clinics across the province. Premier Francois Legault told reporters at Montreal's Olympic Stadium, one of those vaccination sites, authorities remain concerned about variants and gatherings during the upcoming March break. The Canadian Press

