Restrictions for visits to group homes loosened as Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening

After months of some of the strictest visitation rules in the province, Ontario has loosened guidelines in congregate care settings.
The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS) said Thursday that scheduled indoor and outdoor visits for non-essential visitors at group homes will be permitted, in alignment with the province’s gathering limits. Recreational outings, such as same-day visits to a friend’s house, will also be permitted. Overnight visits will be allowed for all residents, and if they’re fully vaccinated, they no longer need to get a negative COVID-19 test afterwards. The new guidelines go into effect today, in line with Ontario’s Step 3 reopening.
“As we cautiously reopen the province, we know how important it is for people in congregate care settings to spend time with their loved ones outside of care settings, where they can share activities and special moments together,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, in a news release.
The announcement comes after families have endured months of limited contact with their loved ones in group homes. Although essential visits have technically been allowed during the pandemic, many group homes don’t consider family members to be essential visitors, so families were often forced to rely on video calls to maintain contact with their loved ones.
Families were relieved by Thursday’s announcement. Mona Taylor’s son, Daniel Zaretsky, lives in a Vaughan group home for people with developmental disabilities, and though she’s been able to visit him outside his group home for the last couple months, she’s been longing to bring him to the family house for a visit. She’s hoping he’ll be able to visit this weekend, but is waiting on approval from his group home.
“I was setting a place for him for dinner on Sunday, and it was up to the ministry whether he was going to come home or not,” Ms. Taylor said.
Aptus Treatment Centre, which runs Mr. Zaretsky’s group home, is working to implement the ministry’s changes while maintaining the safety of group home staff and residents, said president and CEO Ursula Rehdner in an e-mail. She added that Aptus is “really happy” to see that the MCCSS is lightening up restrictions so families can have more opportunities to see their loved ones.
But families were frustrated by how long it took for the ministry to make these changes. Pamela Libralesso, co-founder of Ontario Families of Group Home Residents, said it felt like “this sector is just an afterthought,” considering that restrictions at long-term care homes already eased weeks ago.
Ms. Libralesso was also disappointed that the ministry hadn’t issued new guidance on who qualifies as an essential visitor. The MCCSS says an essential visitor maintains the wellness and legal rights of a resident, and could include a parent or guardian, social service worker or a health care provider, but many group homes say family members don’t meet the requirement. Although restrictions are easing now, Ms. Libralesso said she was concerned that families could lose access to their loved ones again if there’s a fourth wave.
“It’s very tenuous,” she said. “We’ve had this same access last summer, and then it was taken away. So these residents are going through this traumatic experience repeatedly.”
Ms. Taylor said the outdoor visits at her son’s group home have helped her start to rebuild trust with him. If another lockdown restricted her access to Mr. Zaretsky, she worried it would further damage their relationship.
Still, Ms. Taylor said Thursday’s announcement was a long time coming, and that she’s crossing her fingers that her son can visit the family home this weekend.
“We’re just happy and hopeful right now,” she said.