 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Restructuring of Ontario’s public health units should be negotiated, not forced: report

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott looks on as Premier Doug Ford speaks during question period, at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Oct. 28, 2019.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Public health officials in Peterborough, Ont., say any government plans to restructure the province’s health units should be negotiated and not forced.

The recommendation is one of a series made in a discussion paper released today by the city’s board of health at a rural municipalities conference in Toronto.

They say the forced amalgamation of health units could damage the delivery of services and the way the boards of health are locally governed.

Story continues below advertisement

The group is not opposed to merging with other units to create larger entities, which they say could improve access to some services.

The report comes as Premier Doug Ford’s government consults on its plan to reduce the number of public health units from 35 to 10, a move announced in the 2019 budget.

Last fall, Health Minister Christine Elliott appointed a special adviser to lead consultations on the restructuring plan.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies