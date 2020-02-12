Industry groups warn rail protests hurting supply chain

Open this photo in gallery People stand near the train tracks in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ontario, on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, in support of Wet'suwet'en's blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Canada’s retailers and manufacturers are braced for shutdowns and dwindling supplies as a handful of protest blockades at railways and ports brings much of the country’s rail-freight network to a halt.

Industry groups on Wednesday said the protests in support of gas pipeline opponents in B.C. have halted rail shipments of perishable food, chlorine for water treatment and raw materials for manufacturers.

CN Rail to shut ‘significant’ sections of track if Coastal GasLink pipeline protests continue

The blockades come as Canada’s railways are under government orders to run dangerous goods trains at half speed, measures the Marc Garneau, the transport minister, imposed last week after the second fiery oil-train crash in Saskatchewan since December. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. responded to the order by restricting shipments of oil, propane and other dangerous goods.

Bob Masterson, head of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said rail shippers are facing a “trifecta” of bad news: the go-slow order, the restrictions on flammable goods, and the blockades.

Chemical plants do not have significant on-site storage for raw materials and production, and face having to shut down their factories within days, Mr. Masterson said.

The blockades have halted trains on four routes that are key to Canada’s rail network: The Edmonton to Prince Rupert, B.B., Winnipeg to Toronto, Toronto to Montreal, and Montreal to the United States. “What’s left?” Mr. Masterson said. CN “is serious when they say the system is at risk of a shutdown.”

Jonathan Abecassis, a spokesman for CN, said on Wednesday Canada’s largest railway has been forced to park freight trains across its network. He repeated a warning that a shutdown of CN’s coast-to-coast rail system is at risk of a shutdown.

“There’s a cascade affect,” he said by phone. CN last week obtained court injunctions against protests in B.C. and in Ontario, and is ‘working with local law enforcement” on seeing them enforced, Mr. Abecassis said.

Bob Ballantyne, head of the Freight Management Association of Canada, which represents large companies in a range of sectors, including Canadian Tire, The Bay, food processors and miners, said the rail-freight halt is having a “serious effect” on companies’ abilities to stock their shelves, reach markets and keep production going. He said the injunctions against the protesters should be enforced.

“The laws of the land have to be upheld. The native people have rights and peaceful protest is something that should be allowed. But the blockage of private property, the blockages of the rail system and some of the port facilities are really having a serious impact on individual citizens as well as companies,” Mr. Ballantyne said.

In Halifax, protesters on Tuesday blocked the entrance to a coal terminal at the port. Lane Farguson, a spokesman for the Port of Halifax, said on Wednesday morning it is not clear if the port is facing any significant impact of the slowdown in rail traffic. But he said rail service is vital to the port.

“Without rail, import cargo destined for inland markets cannot move from the terminals and eventually, yard storage space will be used up,” Mr. Farguson said. “When the Port of Halifax is no longer able to accept import cargo destined for inland markets, carriers may stop calling and this will impact the majority of local cargo bound for international import and export markets. Simply put, if the ships aren’t calling, cargo isn’t moving, and vice-versa.”

