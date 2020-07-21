 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Retired priest from archdiocese of Toronto facing sex charges in Newfoundland

HARBOUR GRACE, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 79-year-old Roman Catholic priest has been charged with sexual offences allegedly committed at a residence in a small Newfoundland community this year.

Rev. Peter Power is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Harbour Grace, N.L., on Sept. 9 to answer to charges of sexual touching, sexual assault and committing an indecent act involving two teenaged boys, aged 18 and 16 years old.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in a small community on the southern Avalon Peninsula in the weeks prior to the March 8 complaint being received by the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Power is retired, but police say he continued to be involved with the Roman Catholic Church, occasionally leading mass in the area.

A release from the archdiocese office in St. John’s says the priest is originally from the archdiocese of Toronto and has been living in retirement in Newfoundland.

The office says in a release that an allegation of improper conduct by a priest is extremely serious, and it is asking members of the public to come forward if they have information that will assist police in their investigation.

Power retired from pastoral ministry in the archdiocese of Toronto in 2010.

Since that time, he has lived in retirement in Newfoundland and has on occasion assisted parishes with pastoral ministry.

The St. John’s archdiocese says due to the seriousness of the charges now before the court, Power’s priestly faculties have been suspended pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies