 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Retired RCMP officer charged in killing of Quebec couple

VAL-DES-MONTS, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A retired RCMP officer has been charged with murder in the deaths of two tenants at his home in the western Quebec community of Val-des-Monts.

Yvon Mercier, 69, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one of arson.

Mercier appeared late Monday at the courthouse in Gatineau, Que., and is being detained until his next court appearance on Feb. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, police found two bodies inside a residence following a fire on Mercier Street in Val-des-Monts, about 35 kilometres north of Ottawa.

The victims were identified as Pierre Dupuis, 50 and Celine Labelle, 54, and police confirmed the victims and the suspect knew each other.

Sgt. Marc Tessier of Quebec provincial police says the investigation is ongoing and police are awaiting autopsy results and other expertise.

Mercier, who owns the home where the bodies were found and had recently put it up for sale on an online classifieds site, retired from the RCMP in 2007.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies