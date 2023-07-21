A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference on behalf of China, the Mounties announced Friday.

The force said in a statement said William Majcher “contributed to the Chinese government’s efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law.”

Mr. Majcher, 60, allegedly “used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People’s Republic of China,” the RCMP said.

The former Mountie has been living in Hong Kong but was arrested upon arriving in Vancouver on July 18 by plane, RCMP Corporal Tasha Adams said.

He was subsequently released because the police did not feel they had sufficient information to charge him. They later obtained more information and he was re-arrested July 20 after the RCMP obtained an arrest warrant. He remains in custody in Vancouver.

Mr. Majcher’s Linkedin page said he is president of Emidr Ltd. In Hong Kong.

Corp. Adams said the RCMP believes the Chinese government is one of Mr. Majcher’s clients.

The RCMP said Mr. Majcher appeared by videoconference at a Longueuil, Que., courthouse where he was charged with two counts under the Security of Information Act, including Section 23, “preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity” and Section 22, conspiracy.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years.

The RCMP said its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched an investigation in fall, 2021, regarding Mr. Majcher’s “suspicious activities.”

The Mounties’ mandate includes disrupting foreign interference attempts. It investigates activities by individuals that pose a risk to Canadian institutions and the economy.

