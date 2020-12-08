Retirement home residents facing greater risk, Ontario AG finds

Residents with extensive health care needs living in Ontario retirement homes are at greater risk because of lack of oversight in the system, the province’s Auditor-General says in a new report.
Bonnie Lysyk’s annual audit, released Monday, found an increasing number of people living in retirement homes – where residents are able to live more independently – require a higher level of care more suitable to that provided by long-term care homes.
More than 4,000 people living in the province’s 770 retirement homes last year were previous hospital patients designated as “alternate level of care” (ALC), meaning they no longer require acute care but are waiting for a spot in a long-term care home, the report said. The audit says 26 per cent of people requiring a long-term care home placement were waiting in retirement homes, up from 23 per cent four years earlier.
However, those patients are not subject to oversight by the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority, the independent body that oversees retirement homes, or the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the report found.
“This means that the potentially medically vulnerable individuals in this gap are not afforded the safety, care and protection they should receive by the Ministry of Long-Term Care had they been placed in long-term-care homes,” Ms. Lysyk said.
The auditor also found complaints over the past two years in retirement homes included residents not being offered suitable meals, not being provided with personal hygiene services such as bathing and grooming, and instances where residents’ bedsores became infected.
Ms. Lysyk called for increased services for higher-needs retirement home residents, as well as further integrating the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) with Ontario Health, the Ministry of Long-Term Care and the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, to allow for greater oversight of patients.
Teresa Armstrong, the NDP’s long-term care critic, said retirement home residents need greater protection. The party is calling for the regulatory authority to be replaced with a body that has the authority and the mandate to enforce strict regulations.
“People are surviving in these retirement homes without their basic care needs being met,” Ms. Armstrong said. “These people are falling through the cracks, with no one checking on how they’re being hurt.”
Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said Monday that Seniors’ Minister Raymond Cho began a comprehensive review of the Retirement Homes Act earlier this year to address any issues in the system.
“We’re seeing more chronic issues with residents that have become more like long-term care residents ... Certainly it’s important and that’s why Minister Cho has undertaken this review,” he said.
While long-term care homes have been the subject of much scrutiny during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, where more than 2,300 people have died, retirement homes are also facing increased infections. According to data on the RHRA website, 312 retirement home residents have died from COVID-19. Since Sept. 1, there has been a 66-per-cent increase in outbreaks reported in retirement homes, and a 39-per-cent increase in deaths.
Ms. Lysyk’s annual report, which features 13 value-for-money audits, also found that putting the onus on delayed GO Transit passengers to apply for a fare refund resulted in most of them not doing so, allowing the agency that oversees GO to keep more than $2-million of their money over the past five years.
The finding by the auditor – who noted that Metrolinx, the regional transit agency that reports to the provincial government, could make these refunds automatic but has chosen not to – was one of a series of shortcomings she identified at the agency.
Ms. Lysyk also found the province’s expansion of virtual patient care is moving too slowly. She said the process of integrating virtual care services with the province’s health-care system has been slow and that work will need to accelerate after the pandemic ends.
With a report from The Canadian Press
