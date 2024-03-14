Open this photo in gallery: Carrie Low stands during a break in her testimony at a The Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on July 10, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board has concluded that problems with the conduct of Halifax officers in a 2018 sexual assault case aren’t sufficient for it to recommend changes.

Carrie Low had brought a complaint against Const. Bojan Novakovic and the Halifax police for their handling of her May 19, 2018, sexual assault by at least two men in a suburb of the city.

Low had complained that her clothing wasn’t promptly collected and analyzed for DNA and that police did not send anyone quickly to the scene of her assault to retrieve and secure evidence.

Novakovic was docked eight hours pay for his delay in recording in a police database that Low’s clothing hadn’t been picked up and properly stored.

The review board says that nothing in the conduct of the police warrants intervention.

Meanwhile, the board says it will rule at a later date about whether Novakovic’s sanction was sufficient.