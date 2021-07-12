Review of pandemic early warning system calls on Ottawa to overhaul its approach to outbreaks

Open this photo in gallery A view of the reception at the Mobile Health Unit (MHU) Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

An independent review of Canada’s pandemic early warning system is calling for a “critical rethink” of the operation, and for the federal government to overhaul how it conducts risk assessments on outbreaks.

The review, made public on Monday, was ordered after a Globe and Mail investigation last year detailed how the system was mismanaged prior to the pandemic, affecting how Canada gathered intelligence on COVID-19. Those problems, along with a faulty risk assessment process, led the government to repeatedly state in early 2020 that the outbreak posed only a low risk to the country.

In its most significant recommendation, the 82-page report calls on the government to create a Risk Assessment Office within the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The new office would work closely with the pandemic early warning system so that Ottawa can more effectively process intelligence and assess the threat of future outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel found that the early warning system, known as the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, or GPHIN, had become isolated within the government and called for it to be better utilized. The goal would be to sharpen Canada’s intelligence gathering and threat assessment, so decision makers can act faster in a crisis.

“The Panel has observed that GPHIN is not well connected to the essential function of risk assessment, a critical step in early warning and response,” the report says.

“If GPHIN’s early signals are not being fully incorporated into the risk assessment [process], then its intelligence is not being fully leveraged.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 26,000 Canadians, and Canada is one of many countries now examining what could have been done better to contain the outbreak in the early months of 2020, and how to better confront a future threat.

“This is an opportune time for this critical rethink of these important functions and how GPHIN should fit within them,” the report says.

GPHIN is a highly specialized unit within the Public Health Agency staffed by doctors and epidemiologists who use artificial intelligence and human analysis to scour the world for signals of outbreak threats. Created in the 1990s, the system combs through news reports, medical data, and a variety of other sources around the world for hints of problems. GPHIN was instrumental in tracking outbreaks such as SARS, H1N1, MERS, and Ebola, and supplied the World Health Organization with as much as 20 per cent of its epidemiological intelligence.

The Globe’s investigation detailed how GPHIN’s operations were eroded over the past decade as government priorities changed. By 2018, resources were shifted to domestic projects that were deemed more important, but did not involve pandemic surveillance. In 2019, less than eight months before COVID-19 hit, GPHIN became sidelined within government and its international alert system was silenced.

Story continues below advertisement

The independent review’s findings follow a report by the Auditor General of Canada in March that said the misuse of the pandemic early warning system, and the government’s flawed risk assessments for COVID-19 left Canada ill-prepared to confront to the pandemic.

“It is critical that the lessons learned from our response to the pandemic help improve the tools in place to protect Canadians,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu, who ordered the independent review, said in a statement Monday.

The independent review was led by Margaret Bloodworth, a former senior civil servant and national security advisor, along with Paul Gully, a public health doctor, and Mylaine Breton, a professor at the Université de Sherbrooke who specializes in health care governance.

The panel also recommends that outbreak surveillance at the Public Health Agency be more closely integrated with Canada’s national security and intelligence functions.

This comes after members of Canada’s intelligence community told The Globe last fall that the agency needed to view pandemic threats as not only a matter of public heath, but also a security matter, given the potential impact on the country and the economy. Though PHAC does sometimes meet with Canada’s security and intelligence agencies, those collaborations can be complicated due to restrictions on sharing sensitive information.

“Just as COVID-19 has challenged PHAC to consider surveillance and public health intelligence, so too has the security and intelligence community become more engaged in public health objectives,” the report says.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new Risk Assessment Office would be well placed to build capacity at PHAC to engage with the security and intelligence community, and to integrate classified flows of information into its decision-making where appropriate,” the report says. The new Risk Assessment Office should include staff who have top-secret security clearance when classified information needs to be shared between departments or agencies, the panel says.

The review also flagged the need for technological improvements at GPHIN, so that its systems that analyze thousands of bits of medical data and news reports from around the world each day can also efficiently comb through other streams of information, such as social media, for hints of problems.

Similar to an interim report the panel issued four months ago, the final review is far less critical of the government than the Auditor General’s report is. When the panel issued its interim report in March, about a week before the Auditor General weighed in, it detailed how PHAC management lacked an understanding of how GPHIN was supposed to operate, among other problems that were flagged. But the panel ultimately avoided criticizing the government in its conclusions.

In its final report, the panel reiterates its position from March that it does not think GPHIN could have detected the COVID-19 outbreak earlier than late on the night of Dec. 30, 2019 when the system first noted a problem brewing in China. However, staff inside Public Health who aren’t authorized to speak publicly have told The Globe that GPHIN was already seriously eroded by then, and was a shell of its former self. It would be impossible to know what it could have detected had it been operating at full capacity, the PHAC employees said. The more significant point, they noted, was that in the early days of the outbreak, through January and February 2020, GPHIN struggled to get what information it did have up the chain of command, which stunted Canada’s response to the outbreak.

The Globe reported scientists inside the department felt they weren’t being listened to by senior managers who lacked a sufficient background in public health, and that staff often complained that messages had to be “dumbed down.” The panel acknowledged both of these issues in its final report.

“There might not always have been a sufficiently high ratio of public health expertise in [PHAC] management roles,” the report says. “It is also clear that there is a feeling that [analysts] have not been heard or recognized through subsequent past managerial reviews, and that their autonomy and needs have been compromised.”

Story continues below advertisement

The review says a management decision in 2018 to change the procedures for issuing GPHIN alerts, which ultimately silenced the pandemic early warning system in May 2019, had a “corrosive effect” on staff.

The review of GPHIN comes as other countries are now looking at building similar early warning and surveillance systems to prevent against another deadly pandemic. In the U.S., the Biden Administration has announced plans to create a National Center for Epidemic Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics. In Berlin, the German government is partnering with the World Health Organization to establish a global hub for pandemic intelligence and surveillance.

In addition to ensuring GPHIN is better integrated into government operations in Canada, the panel’s report also recommends that it collaborate with other international early warning systems to build a stronger network of intelligence, and potentially with relevant private-sector organizations as well.

“The best time to discuss pandemic preparedness is when it is most present in the minds of Canadians and of the governments who serve them,” the report says.

“The question is not whether another pandemic will strike but when... But the measure of what Canadians have learned will be not only our response to the next pandemic but also how we will mitigate future threats through earlier detection and coordinated international action.”