Trailblazing ski twins, now just shy of 97th birthdays, among Order of Canada appointments

Open this photo in gallery Rhoda and Rhona Wurtele skiing in Banff in 1946.

Rhoda and Rhona Wurtele forged a path for women in Canadian sports with a combination of pluck and raw talent. The Montreal twins dominated skiing at a time the field was still largely the domain of men.

The pair paid little heed to warnings that downhill skiing was dangerous. They just hit the slopes and scored victory after victory.

Through the 1940s and 1950s, the sisters finished first and second in dozens of international races, and made up the entire Canadian women’s Olympic ski team in 1948. They suffered broken ankles and head gashes but kept going. In doing so, they broke down barriers and inspired generations of Canadian women who followed.

Now, three weeks shy of their 97th birthdays, the identical twins are receiving one of Canada’s highest honours. The Wurtele sisters – Rhoda Wurtele Eaves and Rhona Wurtele Gillis – figure in the newest appointments to the Order of Canada, announced by Governor-General Julie Payette. The recognition is a belated nod to the two women for their “role as trailblazers in winter sports.”

“We were sort of pioneers, I guess,” Ms. Eaves said from her home in Pointe-Claire, near Montreal. But it never occurred to them that they were trailblazers while they were busy racing down mountains. “We were just having fun. We were pretty wild and we weren’t afraid of anything.”

The twins, who also taught thousands of children and adults to ski, were recognized for embodying the motto of the Order of Canada: “They desire a better country.” Other Canadians attained the same honour through a multitude of different paths, each of them unique.

They include choreographers such as Jean Grand-Maître, artistic director of the Alberta Ballet, and Winnipeg-born actor Len Cariou, a Tony Award winner. Others earned the distinction for their commitment to social justice, such as James Lockyer, the Toronto criminal lawyer who has fought to defend the wrongly convicted.

Eva Aariak, the former premier of Nunavut, was named for her dedication to promoting Inuit culture and languages. Ann-Marie MacDonald, the author and actor, was recognized for her contributions to the arts and advocacy of LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

And Thomas Dignan, of Thunder Bay, a pioneer in Aboriginal health and the first member of a First Nations to graduate from medical school, was honoured for his dedication to the health and well-being of Indigenous communities.

If some may aspire to one day see their names on the Order of Canada list, others have the prize bestowed on them as an unexpected gift. The Wurtele sisters continue their commitment to public service, speaking recently to the Trafalgar School for Girls in Montreal that they had themselves once attended. But their days of gracing the pages of True Picture comic books (“Canada’s Terrific Twins”), like they did in the ’40s, are behind them.

“I nearly fell over when I heard about it,” Ms. Eaves said about the honour, speaking in a clear and forceful voice from her senior’s residence. “We were very surprised. We’re getting kind of old at this point.” But not so old that she has to sit still, however: Ms. Eaves still skis.

In all, Rideau Hall announced 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

