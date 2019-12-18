Right whale gives birth to first calf of 2019-20 calving season off coast of Georgia, Oceana says

An international conservation group has announced the birth of the first North Atlantic right whale calf of the 2019-2020 calving season.

Oceana says the calf was born Monday off the coast of Georgia, near Sapelo Island.

The group says it’s the first calf for the mother, which is known only as Catalog No. 3560.

Story continues below advertisement

The birth is considered significant in the ocean conservation movement because the North Atlantic right whale remains a critically endangered species.

There are only about 400 of the animals left on the planet, with fewer than 100 breeding females.

Since 2017, at least 29 North Atlantic right whales have died in U.S. and Canadian waters, most of them killed by entanglements with fishing gear and collisions with ships.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.