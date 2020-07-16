Rights groups fight sharing of COVID-19 status with police in Ontario court

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Rights groups fight sharing of COVID-19 status with police in Ontario court

Colin Perkel
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Granting police access to the personal information of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 violates their rights, civil liberties activists said on Thursday.

To stop the practice, several groups are asking the courts to put an end to the information sharing, put in place by the Ontario government in April.

They argue the measure violates privacy and equality rights, has no legal basis, and will unfairly target Black, Indigenous and other marginalized groups.

Story continues below advertisement

“The provision of sensitive personal health information to police unnecessarily deters Indigenous people from accessing essential services, such as timely, confidential health care,” Caitlyn Kasper, with Aboriginal Legal Services, said in a statement. “This then places the health of Indigenous people and the broader community at risk.”

The provincial government under Premier Doug Ford passed the emergency order in April to allow police and other first responders to get the names, addresses and birth dates of anyone testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The information is contained in a database available through an Internet portal.

The groups, including the Black Legal Action Centre and Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said they wrote Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in April 22 outlining their concerns. They said they had received no response.

Ruth Goba, with the legal action centre, said the Black community has already had bad experiences with police collecting personal information unnecessarily.

“The fact that personal health information is now being needlessly shared with the police is deeply concerning to Black communities across the province,” Goba said.

The civil liberties association said health records are among the most sensitive personal information the government has. While appropriate measures to stop the spread of COVID are important, sharing health information with police is not the answer, the association said.

“Sharing COVID test results with police is not necessary, and in fact undermines an effective public health approach to this pandemic,” the association’s Abby Deshman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Critics of the measure say police involvement in health matters is counter-productive. They say people are less likely to get tested or seek treatment if they fear being targeted. They say people with HIV and drug users end up being criminalized rather than helped.

There was no immediate response from the solicitor general to the application in Superior Court.

However, the Progressive Conservative government has previously said police, firefighters and paramedics need access to the COVID information to protect themselves from contracting the virus while doing their jobs. The front-line responders are at great risk of being directly exposed to COVID-19, the province has said.

In one known case, a message in April warned drivers for the Toronto Transit Commission against picking up a Black, homeless woman in the city’s northwest. The message said she had tested positive for COVID.

Alexander McClelland, a criminology scholar and spokesman for an advocacy group dubbed We Can’t Police Our Way Out of a Pandemic, has previously called the measure an “unjustified, unprecedented violation of privacy rights.” McClelland said other front-line workers — cleaners and cashiers for example — are similarly at risk but can’t access such information.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies