Ripudaman Singh Malik is flanked by a sheriff, left, and an unidentified man, right, as he is escorted to a waiting car outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, March 16, 2005, after being found not guilty in the bombing of Air India flight 182 in 1985.CHUCK STOODY/CP

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, has been killed in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., according to the Sikh school organization he founded.

In a social media post, Khalsa School said Mr. Malik was a “driving force” behind the school and has “left this world.” RCMP said in a news release that a man was killed after a targeted attack in Surrey, but they did not identify the victim. The shooting occurred on the same block as a business that Mr. Malik owned.

“Mr. Malik’s legacy will carry forward always in Khalsa Schools of BC towards which they dedicated their heart and soul to standing up as the institution it is today,” read the statement from Khalsa School, which operates four Sikh schools in the Vancouver area.

The RCMP statement said the victim was shot just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and died at the scene, despite aid from attending officers and emergency health services.

A burning vehicle was found less than two kilometres away and police said it was likely used during the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Mr. Malik was a Vancouver businessman who owned Papillon Eastern Imports Ltd., a distributor of women’s apparel from Asia.

He spent 4½ years in detention before a B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted him and another suspect, Kamloops sawmill worker Ajaib Singh Bagri, in 2005, saying the prosecution’s witnesses were not credible.

“I’m not a saint and I’m not a devil,” Mr. Malik told The Globe and Mail in 2005 in an interview shortly after his acquittal. “I’m a human being. I make mistakes, and I try to make good judgments.”

The prosecution had portrayed him as a central figure in a B.C.-based terrorist conspiracy that blew up an Air India flight, killing 329 people. In addition, two baggage handlers died at Japan’s Narita Airport after another device exploded in luggage transferred from Canada.

Following his acquittal, Mr. Malik lost a long financial court battle with the B.C. government and had to repay millions of dollars in loans that went to cover his legal bills during the Air India trial.

Inderjit Singh Reyat is the only person convicted in connection with the bombings. He was convicted of manslaughter for his role in the 1985 attack and later convicted of perjuring himself while testifying at the trial of Mr. Malik and Mr. Bagri.

The Crown’s theory was that B.C.-based extremists planned the attack as revenge against the Indian government for ordering the army to raid Sikhism’s holiest shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar in June, 1984.

The Crown maintained the bomb-laden suitcases were loaded onto flights at Vancouver International Airport before one suitcase was transferred to an Air India plane in Toronto. The plane then headed to Montreal to pick up more passengers on its way to Delhi via London.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.