Manitoba health officials say the number of flu cases is rising and putting a strain on hospitals.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the health system was already facing challenges and the growth in flu cases is making things worse.

Asagwara says some elective surgeries have been cancelled.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, is urging people to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

He says about 16 per cent of people have had a COVID-19 shot this year and 22 per cent have received a flu vaccine.

He expects case numbers to rise as the holiday season approaches and people gather more indoors.