Canada

Road washout leaves hundreds in limbo at B.C.’s Sasquatch ski resort

Agassiz, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
A road to the Sasquatch Mountain Resort in British Columbia’s Hemlock Valley has washed away in a landslide, stranding hundreds of people.

The slide came down over the road 130 kilometres east of Vancouver on Friday as a downpour hammered B.C.’s south coast.

A statement from the resort says it had no choice but to suspend activities until the road is reopened.

Shelby Lim, the director of marketing at the resort, says more people than usual are at the resort because a race was scheduled for the weekend.

She says as many as 500 people are in the village and at the resort, including about 100 staff.

A crew with the Ministry of Transportation is assessing the damage and the department hasn’t said when the road could reopen.

A helicopter company is offering a shuttle service off the mountain to the nearby Chilliwack airport for $150 per person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.

