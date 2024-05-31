Convicted serial killer Robert Pickton dead after prison attack

Open this photo in gallery: An artist's sketch shows accused serial killer Robert Pickton taking notes during the second day of his trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., on Jan. 31, 2006.JANE WOLSACK/The Canadian Press

Robert Pickton, Canada’s most notorious and prolific killer whose crimes highlighted how his victims – many of them Indigenous and involved in the sex trade – were treated with indifference by police, has died.

Mr. Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison and sent to hospital in critical condition nearly two weeks ago. Quebec’s provincial police force, Sûreté du Québec, confirmed his death on Friday.

The Pickton case was scrutinized by two public inquiries that examined the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and the systemic bias they have faced from police forces and other institutions. The police failings that allowed Mr. Pickton to continue killing for years recommended widespread change to police forces across the country, though advocates for Indigenous women say success in implementing those changes have been mixed.

Who was Robert Pickton? A timeline of events leading to the serial killer’s conviction and death

Mr. Pickton had been in custody for more than two decades following his arrest in 2002. He was convicted in 2007 for six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Murder charges involving 20 other women were stayed.

The remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Mr. Pickton’s property, a pig farm in Port Coquitlam, east of Vancouver, and he told an undercover police officer posing as a cellmate that he had killed 49 women.

Open this photo in gallery: A pile of rubble including a pickup truck sits in the middle of the Pickton farm in Coquitlam, B.C. Dec. 20, 2004.CHUCK STOODY/CP

Bill Fordy spent 28 years with the RCMP, including as assistant commissioner, and was one of three officers who questioned Mr. Pickton.

“I do have a recollection of actually feeling his evilness,” Chief Fordy, who now leads the Niagara Regional Police Service, said in an interview.

During the 11 hours he spent interrogating Mr. Pickton, Chief Fordy said the man “certainly presented as a predator,” a psychopath and narcissist who was “quite cunning.”

He says police organizations across the country are better organized and more readily exchange information than they did in the 1990s, in part due to the Pickton case. The public inquiry heard that among the many failures in the investigation was poor communication between police in Vancouver, where Mr. Pickton found his victims in the Downtown Eastside, and the RCMP in Port Coquitlam, where Mr. Pickton killed them.

Canada has also created a National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.

But critics of the way police interact with vulnerable women victims say not enough has changed.

Elaine Craig, a law professor at Dalhousie University, said Canadian police and prosecutors spent in excess of $100-million investigating and prosecuting Mr. Pickton – but “very little attention had been paid to the legal output of this process.”

“The social circumstances that failed to prevent the type of collective failure that permitted this man to murder so many women are being repeated today,” said Prof. Craig, who has studied Mr. Pickton’s protracted prosecution, including layers of legal judgments.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Mr. Pickton used promises of drugs and money to lure drug users from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to his farm, where he had sex with his victims before killing them. His arrest in 2002 prompted a massive search that lasted two years as police enlisted the help of more than 150 forensic anthropology students to comb the seven-hectare property.

For years, Mr. Pickton operated with seeming impunity. Investigators frequently failed to follow through on leads or compare notes about him – including when he was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a sex worker, though the Crown stayed that charge and declined to prosecute. Police also failed to act when friends and families of the women reported them missing.

After his trial, police promised to overhaul their missing persons departments.

But since then, courts have heard cases against other serial killers who targeted vulnerable victims whose disappearances were also overlooked or explained away due to stereotypes. One man killed eight men in Toronto’s gay village in the 2010s. A Winnipeg man has admitted to killing four Indigenous women before disposing of their bodies in landfills. This month, court is hearing arguments over whether Jeremy Skibicki should be considered criminally responsible for the deaths of the four women.

Wally Oppal, a former judge and former B.C. attorney-general who oversaw the provincial public inquiry into the Pickton case, wrote in his final report in 2012 that Mr. Pickton’s victims were forsaken twice: “Once by society at large and again by the police.”

In a recent interview, Mr. Oppal said Mr. Pickton’s case should shock the conscience of all Canadians.

“Why did it take so long for the police to arrest and apprehend this person?” he said. “How does a semi-literate pig farmer outsmart the police for all those years?”

During his review, which heard testimony from dozens of police and prosecutors, Mr. Oppal established that police and public indifference aided Mr. Pickton’s crimes.

“These women were taken right out under the noses of the Vancouver Police and the RCMP,” he said. “Someone would say ‘My daughter is missing.’ They’d say ‘M’am, we don’t have time to look … Your daughter is a drug addict. What you expect us to do?’”

Mr. Oppal said the police’s handling of the 1997 incident remains a chilling example of police failure in the case.

That year, Mr. Pickton arrived in hospital with a slashed jugular, an injury sustained by a woman he had handcuffed but who had managed to escape. The woman herself entered hospital with critical injuries.

“She died twice on the operating table but she recovered,” Mr. Oppal said in an interview. “The next morning, she told the RCMP that ‘He told me he went to the Downtown Eastside once a week to bring the woman back to the farm.”

But prosecutors did not fully pursue the charges of attempted murder she wanted laid against him. The Crown calculus at that time was that the woman was addicted to drugs and her evidence could not be relied upon in court.

Mr. Oppal said the Mounties never conveyed that information to city police in Vancouver.

“If they had shared that information in March 1997 the definitive evidence is that women’s lives, some lives would have been saved,” he said.

“But the women kept going missing until February 2002,” Mr. Oppal said. This was the date of Mr. Pickton’s arrest.

Mr. Oppal’s inquiry report convinced police forces to bolster their investigations, but it was less persuasive in its call to improve information-sharing by amalgamating the forces that serve municipalities in and around Vancouver.

Seven years after Mr. Oppal’s report, a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls recommended sweeping changes to police forces nationwide after finding the problems and prejudices that existed in B.C. permeated police forces across the country.

Marion Buller, who led that national inquiry, said in an recent interview that there are hundreds of women whose deaths and disappearances remain officially unexplained, which remains a source of grief and a feeling of betrayal for their families.

“They just don’t have those answers, and they don’t know if they’ll ever get those answers and then they don’t have that closure.”

Ms. Buller said her inquiry built on Mr. Oppal’s work and the Pickton case was a symptom of a Canadian criminal justice system that is broken because of a disconnect between police and missing Indigenous women.

Police officers “rely on stereotypes, like “Well, she’s just partying’ or ‘she’s just out with friends’ or ‘she’ll be back’ or just all those excuses for not starting an investigation right away,” Ms. Buller said

Georgina Papin, a member of the Enoch Cree First Nation, was among the six women Mr. Pickton was convicted of killing. Her sister, Cynthia Cardinal, recently said that she was “overwhelmed” with happiness when she heard about the prison attack against Mr. Pickton. “I don’t think anybody that evil should be walking on Earth, as far as I’m concerned,” Ms. Cardinal said.

Kristina Bateman, the daughter of Ms. Papin, wrote in a Facebook recently that she’s happy that the “monster” may not survive. But she also wrote: “I also wanted to actually speak with him in person. There may be more involved and he was going to expose them.”

Chief Fordy said this week he was reminded by an exchange with Mr. Pickton during their interview.

“We were talking about what would happen to him when he died. And that would be that he would go to hell,” Chief Fordy said.

“I oftentimes think about that discussion … He was responding in an emotional way.”

With files from Hannah Link, Xiao Xu and The Canadian Press