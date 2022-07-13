A cell tower outside the One Mount Pleasant Road offices of Rogers Communications in Toronto. March 15, 2021 (Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail)Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. is committing to make “every change and investment needed” to ensure that the company does not suffer another outage like the one that left millions across the country without cellphone, internet and 911 services last Friday.

In his most recent letter to Canadians, Tony Staffieri said the Toronto-based telecom is working with the government and with other telecom companies to “implement what is needed to ensure that 911 and essential services can continue, no matter what outage may occur.”

Mr. Staffieri said the telecom’s network is now fully operational and that the company has increased the credit it will be providing on customers’ bills because some customers continued to experience issues. (Rogers had initially planned to provide a two-day credit, but on Tuesday announced it would be crediting customers the equivalent of five days of service.)

“I understand that it is only through our actions, and with time, that we can restore your confidence in us,” Mr. Staffieri wrote in his third open letter since Friday. “We can and will do better.”

Friday’s outage occurred eight months into Mr. Staffieri’s term as president and CEO of Rogers, following a fractious boardroom battle that resulted in his predecessor, Joe Natale, being fired. The service disruption follows a nationwide wireless service outage in April 2021.

Rogers has said that Friday’s outage occurred due to a coding error as part of a maintenance update to its core network, which caused some of its routers to overload and the core gateway to shut down. In addition to leaving customers without internet, wireless, home phone and emergency services, the service disruption also impacted the Interac debit system, leaving companies unable to process transactions.

The outage highlighted the telecom giant’s prevalence in Canada just as the company is attempting to convince regulators that its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. won’t harm consumers by reducing competition.

Canada’s Commissioner of Competition is attempting to block the takeover, which would combine Canada’s two largest cable network, arguing that it would lead to higher prices and poorer service, particularly for cellphone customers. Rogers has attempted to address those concerns by agreeing to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc. for $2.85-billion.

On Tuesday, Canada’s telecom regulator sent Rogers a litany of detailed questions regarding the outage.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is giving Rogers until July 22 to provide information such as a timeline of the events that unfolded, the number of customers impacted in each province, the factors that contributed to the outage and prevented it from being contained and the company’s internal process for making major network upgrades.

The CRTC is also asking Rogers to explain what measures were put in place following last year’s outage and why they failed to prevent the most recent service disruption. The regulator said in its letter to the company that it expects Rogers to disclose information on the public record “to the maximum extent possible.”

