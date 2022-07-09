The Rogers Communications building at 333 Bloor Street East in Toronto on March 15, 2021 March 15, 2021 (Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail)Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. says it believes the cause of a nationwide outage it suffered on Friday was a system failure that occurred after a maintenance update to its core network.

In a statement released on Saturday, the company’s president and chief executive, Tony Staffieri, said the system failure led Rogers’ routers to malfunction. He added that the company’s systems are now “close to fully operational.”

The widespread outages caused issues across the country, leaving some of the Toronto-based telecom’s customers unable to reach 911 services or make purchases with debit or credit cards. Hospitals and transit services were also disrupted.

“We know how much our customers rely on our networks and I sincerely apologize,” Mr. Staffieri said.

“We’re particularly troubled that some customers could not reach emergency services and we are addressing the issue as an urgent priority.”

Mr. Staffieri added that the company will complete a root cause analysis to determine what exactly went wrong, and will make necessary changes to its network.

The outage has underscored how reliant businesses and people have become on internet and phone services, and comes as Rogers is attempting to convince regulators that its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. won’t harm consumers by reducing competition in the telecom industry.

Critics, including the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, are calling on the federal government to investigate the incident.

