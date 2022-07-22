A cell tower outside the One Mount Pleasant Road offices of Rogers Communications in Toronto, March 15, 2021Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. could not transfer millions of customers to its rivals’ networks – despite offers of assistance – during this month’s massive service outage, the company says in newly released documents.

The wireless giant’s chief technology officer reached out to his counterparts at BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. at 6 a.m. on July 8 to inform them of the service disruption and to warn them to look out for possible cyber attacks, according to a document posted to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s website late Friday.

The outage left millions without wireless, internet or home phone service and also affected the Interac debit system as well as 911 services. Rogers later determined that the service disruption was caused by a coding error that occurred as part of a maintenance upgrade to its core network.

Although Telus and BCE’s Bell Canada offered assistance, Rogers quickly determined that its customers would not be able to use its rivals’ networks because certain elements of the Rogers network, such as the centralized user database, were inaccessible due to the outage.

“Furthermore, given the national nature of this event, no competitor’s network would have been able to handle the extra and sudden volume of wireless users (over 10.2 million) and the related voice/data traffic surge,” Rogers disclosed in response to a litany of questions from Canada’s telecom regulator.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has instructed Canada’s telecoms to enter into a formal agreement to help each other during network outages and to provide customers with emergency roaming on their networks.

