Edward Rogers (L), chairman of the board of directors of Rogers Communications Inc. and Tony Staffieri, President and CEO arrives at the CRTC hearing November 22, 2021 in Gatineau, Quebec.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri should have reached out to him – and not the other way around – to inform him of the widespread service outage that took down wireless, internet and home phone service on July 8.

Speaking before the House of Commons committee on industry and technology on Monday, Mr. Champagne said he was in Toyko on government business during the outage and was informed of the service disruption at around 4 or 5 a.m. Tokyo time.

Mr. Champagne said he immediately reached out to Mr. Staffieri, as well as the CEOs of BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. However, Mr. Staffieri should have reached out to him first, Mr. Champagne said.

It took the Toronto-based telecom roughly four hours to publicly acknowledge the service disruption and all day to resolve the outage, which impacted the Interac debit system and 911 services. However, intermittent issues continued throughout the weekend.

Mr. Champagne’s ministry is one of two regulatory bodies that is reviewing Rogers’s contested $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. Mr. Champagne previously said that policy makers will take the outage into account as they weigh the merger.

Mr. Champagne has instructed Canada’s wireless carriers to implement a formal framework to assist each other during network outages, provide customers with emergency roaming on their networks and follow a communications protocol to ensure consumers are kept informed.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.