Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T says it will bring 500 jobs to Calgary with a new national technology centre that it intends to establish following the close of the company’s proposed merger with Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T

The telecom giant says the centre will be called Rogers THINKLab.

Rogers says the centre will help foster made-in-Canada technology solutions and build a pipeline for high-skilled talent to stay and work in Canada.

Rogers says this is part of the company’s $6.5 billion commitment to invest in Western Canada first announced back in March 2021 as part of the Roger’s $26-billion deal to acquire Shaw.

Rogers and Shaw are awaiting regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and expect the deal to close by the end of the second quarter.

