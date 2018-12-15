Ron Taverner’s appointment as OPP commissioner postponed

Toronto Police superintendent Ron Taverner, who was tapped for OPP commissioner by Premier Doug Ford, has requested his appointment to be postponed pending a review.

Supt. Taverner, a family friend of the Ford family, was expected to start the role on Monday.

“While the government has full confidence in Mr. Taverner, we will respect his request for a delay in his appointment, until such time as the Integrity Commissioner has conducted a review of the selection process,” said Safety Minister Sylvia Jones in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Gee: Doug Ford seems entirely deaf to the trouble with hiring his friend Ron Taverner as OPP head

Earlier: Former RCMP head Bob Paulson calls for review of hiring of Doug Ford’s friend Ron Taverner as OPP commissioner

In his own statement, Supt. Taverner said, “Out of the greatest of respect for the brave men and women of The Ontario Provincial Police, I am requesting my appointment as Commissioner be postponed until as such time the Integrity Commissioner has completed his review.”

OPP Deputy Commissioner Gary Couture has been appointed interim Commissioner of the OPP while the review is conducted.

The move comes after acting OPP commissioner Brad Blair filed a motion in court on Friday to try and delay the appointment until a review by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé is complete.

Deputy Commissioner Blair, who will no longer be acting commissioner, argues that the Ontario Ombudsman has a duty to review any potential “inappropriate political interference or cronyism” that could have factored into the government’s decision to promote Supt. Taverner into the role of the province’s top cop.

Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner Blair – who was also in the running for the job – made a formal request to the watchdog to review or delay Supt. Taverner’s installation as head of the OPP, but the court application reveals that the Ombudsman’s office refused to do so, saying the request was not within its mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP has said the Ombudsman has deferred the investigation to the integrity commissioner.

The legal bid is the latest chapter in a remarkable fight that has emerged for control of Canada’s second-largest police force, a sprawling organization that employs more than 8,000 serving officers and civilians across Ontario.

The Conservative government announced its pick of Supt. Taverner as OPP Commissioner on Nov. 29.

Critics immediately questioned the appointment, seizing on the 72-year-old mid-level police commander’s close ties to the Ford family, and his nearly two decades as a unit commander overseeing the policing of the Fords' political powerbase in the west Toronto area of Etobicoke. Yet, Mr. Ford and his cabinet maintain that it was an arms-length, independent panel that recommended Supt. Taverner.

Earlier this week, former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson told The Globe and Mail there are “reasonable concerns” about the appointment of Supt. Taverner. He echoed calls for an independent inquiry to preserve the integrity of the force.