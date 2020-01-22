 Skip to main content

Canada

Rona Ambrose says she won’t run for Conservative Party leadership

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says she will not run for the party’s leadership.

Ms. Ambrose ended weeks of speculation Wednesday, by announcing in a social media video that she would not re-enter public life.

“Right now I’m focused on making a difference through the private sector,” Ms. Ambrose said in the video.

Ms. Ambrose, a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government, is credited with ably steering the party through its return to the opposition benches after it lost the 2015 election. After Leader Andrew Scheer announced in December that he would quit following a leadership race, prominent conservatives hoped Ms. Ambrose would make a run at the permanent job.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall both publicly encouraged her to throw her name into the race.

“I have really struggled with the decision to return to political life,” Ms. Ambrose said in the video, calling the encouragement to run “humbling.”

“I know we’ll choose a good leader, and I’ll be there to support her – or him,” she said.

On Tuesday former Quebec premier Jean Charest also announced he would not enter the race.

-More to come.

