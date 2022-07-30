Roofs became airborne and trees tumbled as a powerful storm prompted an emergency alert for a possible tornado in a northern Alberta village on Friday night.

Cheryl Lyman, owner of the Hines Creek Hotel, says she’d closed her bar and was driving home just outside the community when the storm pelted her truck with hail.

Then she got a phone call that the roof of her business had ripped away, so she drove back into the village, but it took a while because there were so many downed trees and power lines.

Lyman says the two guests who were staying in the hotel are OK, but she says electricity is still out in the village and surrounding area, and she’s not the only one who lost a roof.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Danielle Desjardins says tornado warnings were issued for the area, but the weather agency is still calling it a “wind event” as they assess whether there’s evidence to confirm a twister occurred.

Ed Walmsley with the fire department in Hines Creek says that despite the damage, there have been no reports of injuries.