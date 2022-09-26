Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of CFL football action in Winnipeg on Sept. 10, 2022.The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders suspended American quarterback Jake Dolegala for one game Monday after he was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The Riders said in a statement Dolegala informed the club Sunday that “he was arrested in Regina over the bye week and charged with impaired driving.

“Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions. We are taking this incident seriously and have suspended Jake for one game and notified the league office.”

The 6-foot-7, 242-pound Dolegala is in his first season with Saskatchewan. He has appeared in two games, completing 16-of-35 passes for 154 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Dolegala started Saskatchewan’s 31-21 home loss to Toronto on July 24, completing 13-of-28 passes for 131 yards with a TD and interception. The 25-year-old American was forced to make his CFL debut after a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the team and incumbent Cody Fajardo was dealing with a knee ailment.