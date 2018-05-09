Royal Canadian Mint reveals commemorative coin for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding

A commemorative coin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is adorned with crystals and Canadian maple leaves.
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a 99.99 per cent pure silver keepsake to celebrate the May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle.
It features an engraved portrait based on one of the couple’s engagement photos and has a face value of $20.
The coin is edged in maple leaves, English roses and shells from Prince Harry’s coat of arms. It also features three Swarovski crystals to represent Markle’s three-stone engagement ring.
It costs $104.95 and can be ordered from the mint’s online store at www.mint.ca and by phone at 1-800-267-1871. The coin has a limited mintage of 15,000.
The mint says they will also soon be available at its stores in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at some Canada Post outlets and through its network of dealers and distributors.
The commemorative design is by Joel Kimmel of Westport, Ont. The other side features an effigy of the Queen by Vancouver artist Susanna Blunt.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.