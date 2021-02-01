Royal Canadian Mint unveils new silver coin commemorating history of Black Loyalists in Nova Scotia

Open this photo in gallery A new $20 silver coin commemorating the Black Loyalists who landed in Nova Scotia as a result of the American Revolution. The Canadian Press

A new, $20 silver coin unveiled today by the Royal Canadian Mint commemorates the Black Loyalists who landed in Nova Scotia as a result of the American Revolution.

The new coin features a shield with heraldry representing the Black Loyalist Heritage Society.

The Black Loyalists arrived between 1783 and 1785 and were the largest group of people of African birth and descent to immigrate to Nova Scotia at any one time.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today during a virtual event that Canadians have a “collective duty” to recognize the Black Loyalists for their sacrifices and accomplishments.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the coin is an important reminder of the “deep-rooted” legacy of Black Loyalists in the province.

More than 3,000 Black Loyalists settled in Nova Scotia, although many eventually left and were instrumental in establishing the colony of Freetown in Sierra Leone in 1792.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.