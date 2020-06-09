Rural municipality in Manitoba declares state of local emergency after flooding

The Rural Municipality of Stuartburn in southeastern Manitoba has declared a state of local emergency due to overland flooding.

Reeve David Kiansky says the area was deluged with rain over the weekend and it was still falling Monday evening.

Kiansky says many roads have been flooded, and he expected that some people will be stranded.

The Manitoba government announced a flood watch Monday afternoon for northwest and southeast Manitoba, including the Whiteshell lakes area.

It came as areas of southeast Manitoba saw up to 155 mm of rain over the weekend.

The province said Monday that another system moving towards Manitoba could bring an additional 30 mm of precipitation in the areas over the next 48 hours.