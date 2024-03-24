Open this photo in gallery: Police officers inspect a part of a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile, intercepted during a missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine March 24, 2024.Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Russia launched the third massive attack on Ukraine in four days on Sunday, targeting Kyiv and Lviv, and putting Poland’s armed forces on alert as one of Russia’s missiles briefly violated its airspace.

Ukraine’s air force says Russia launched 57 missiles and drones against the country, and it destroyed 18 out of 29 missiles and 18 out of 25 attack drones. Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk wrote on the messaging app Telegram that in total 43 air targets were destroyed in regions across the country.

Poland’s armed forces said one of Russia’s cruise missiles targeting western Ukraine violated Poland’s airspace.

Russia launches major attack as Kremlin says it’s at war with Ukraine

“The object entered Polish airspace near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds,” Poland’s armed forces wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that during the entire flight it was observed by military radar systems and all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace were launched, including activating Polish and allied aviation.

Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in a televised news conference that the Russian missiles would have been shot down if there was indication it was targeting Poland. The Polish foreign ministry said it would demand explanations from Russia.

“Above all, we call on the Russian Federation to stop the terrorist attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war, and address the country’s internal problems,” the ministry said in a statement.

In Kyiv, an air alert warning lasted for more than two hours and explosions could be heard early Sunday morning.

Putin critics lend support to Russians fighting for Ukraine

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said Russian forces launched cruise missiles form strategic bombers and rockets entered Kyiv from the north. Mr. Popko wrote on Telegram that about a dozen Russian missiles were hit by air defence forces over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. He said according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

“The enemy continues the massive missile terror of Ukraine. It does not give up the goal of destroying Kyiv at any cost,” he said.

Mr. Popko appealed to Kyiv residents not to ignore air warning signals and to use shelters to protect themselves and their loved ones. He said as a result of the missile strike in Kyiv, debris had fallen in a forest and had damaged the façade of a multi-story residential building.

Russia has been increasing attacks and bombarding Ukraine for days. On Friday, Russian missiles targeted energy sites, including the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in central Ukraine, the country’s largest, and more than a million people were left without power. Several residential buildings across the country were also damaged or destroyed. And early Thursday, Russia had unleashed its largest missile attack in weeks on Kyiv and the region, injuring at least 17 people.

Russia has also changed its war rhetoric. The Kremlin said recently that Russia is in a “state of war,” a marked departure from previously calling its full-scale invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow it started as a special military operation but as soon as the West began participating in the conflict on the side of Ukraine, it became a war.

Russia has arrested four men suspected of attacking Moscow concert hall leaving more than 130 dead

And turmoil continues in Russia after an attack on a music hall in Moscow that killed at least 133 people. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said officials detained 11 people, including four suspected gunmen. Despite the Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack, Mr. Putin blamed Ukraine, saying that Russian authorities captured four suspected gunmen as they were trying to escape to Ukraine through a “window” prepared for them on the Ukrainian side – he made no references to IS.

Ukraine has rejected accusations by Russia and considered them an attempt to “further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society.” A U.S. official told the Associated Press that U.S. agencies said that IS-K, a Central Asian affiliate of the Islamic State group, was responsible for the attack.

Russia on March 22 staged its largest air strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure of the war, hitting a vast dam, killing at least five people and leaving more than a million others without electricity, Kyiv said. Reuters

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow had urged Americans to avoid crowded places because of “imminent” plans by extremists to target gatherings, including concerts, two weeks ago. Western embassies echoed this warning. But Mr. Putin criticized the warning as an attempt to intimidate Russians.

In Lviv region Saturday night, Iranian-made Shahed drones and rockets attacked critical infrastructure objects, Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv regional military administration said on Telegram.

He said 19 cruise missiles and seven attack drones flew into the area of the “Zahid” air defence complex which is responsible for a number of regions in western Ukraine. Mr. Kozytskyi said during the air alert, which was announced Saturday night, Russia hit Lviv region with “daggers” – hypersonic missiles – from MiG-31K.

Overnight, the Ukrainian armed forces said they hit targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukraine successfully hit the large amphibious ships “Yamal” and “Azov,” a communications centre, and several infrastructure facilities of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

With a report from Kateryna Hatsenko and the Associated Press.