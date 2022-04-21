Skip to main content
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022.Mikhail Klimentyev/The Associated Press

The Russian government slapped sanctions on 61 Canadians Thursday, prohibiting them from entering Russia in what Moscow called retaliation for measures enacted against its own people.

The sanctions targeted politicians, government officials, journalists, military leaders and academics.

The measures come as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine nears two months in duration. Canada has hit Russia with a slew of punitive sanctions over the aggression and has sent $110-million in military aid to Kyiv with another $500-million promised including heavy artillery.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement those Canadians named are “directly involved in the development, substantiation and implementation” of a “Russophobic” approach to Moscow.

Those targeted include Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae as well as Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Michael Sabia, deputy minister at the Department of Finance.

A number of Canadian premiers were also named including Ontario’s Doug Ford, Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, Alberta’s Jason Kenney and B.C.’s John Horgan.

Among the journalists named are Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley and Globe senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon, as well as Catherine Tait, president of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Radio Canada and Michael Melling, head of CTV News.

Moscow also targeted senior military brass as well as Canadian soldiers who commanded Canada’s Operation Unifier Training mission in Ukraine since 2015.

Political staffers were not spared. Among those hit were Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to the prime minister and Brian Clow, deputy chief of staff to Mr. Trudeau.

Also named were Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Below is the full list of sanctioned Canadians:

  1. Cameron Ahmad, Director of Communications, Prime Minister’s Office
  2. Steve Boivin, Commander of the Special Operations Forces Command
  3. Jeremy Broadhurst, Senior Adviser, Prime Minister’s Office
  4. Shelly Bruce, Chief of Communications Security Establishment
  5. Craig Baines, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy
  6. Halyna Vynnyk, President of the League of Ukrainian Canadian Women
  7. David Vigneault, Director of Canadian Security Intelligence Service
  8. Terry Glavin, Columnist
  9. Balkan Devlen, Senior Fellow at Macdonald-Laurier Institute
  10. Roméo Dallaire, former senator
  11. Ryan Deming, Commander of 8 Wing at Canadian Forces Base Trenton
  12. Luc-Frédéric Gilbert, Commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  13. John Ivison, National Post columnist
  14. Martine Irman, Chair of board of directors at Export Development Canada
  15. Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
  16. Brian Clow, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister
  17. Dan Costello, Foreign and defense policy adviser to the Prime Minister
  18. Frederick Côté, former commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  19. Melanie Lake, former commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  20. Shuvaloy Majumdar, Senior fellow at Macdonald-Laurier Institute
  21. Sabrina Maddeaux, National Post columnist
  22. Mark MacKinnon, Senior international correspondent with the Globe and Mail
  23. Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada
  24. Roman Medyk, Chair – BCU Foundation
  25. Michael Melling, head of CTV News
  26. Borys Mikhaylets, President of the Ukrainian League of Canada
  27. Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan
  28. David Morrison, Deputy Minister of International Trade at Global Affairs
  29. Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.
  30. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada
  31. Sandra Aubé, Chief of Staff at the Department of Global Affairs
  32. Robert Auchterlonie, Commander, Canadian Joint Operations Command at Canadian Armed Forces
  33. Mike Power, Chief of Staff to Defence Minister Anita Anand
  34. Alain Pelletier, Deputy Commander of NORAD
  35. Bob Rae, Canadian ambassador to the United Nations in New York.
  36. Michael Sabia, Deputy Minister at Department of Finance.
  37. Brian Santarpia, Commander of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) and Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA)
  38. Jill Sinclair, Canadian representative to the Ukrainian Defence Reform Advisory Board (DRAB).
  39. Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba
  40. Ryan Stimpson, Former commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  41. Michel-Henri St-Louis, Acting commander of the Canadian Army
  42. John Tory, Mayor of Toronto
  43. Patrick Travers, Senior foreign policy adviser, Prime Minister’s Office
  44. Jeffrey Toope, Former commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  45. Catherine Tait, President and CEO, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Radio Canada
  46. Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister
  47. David Walmsley, Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail
  48. Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa
  49. Graham Flack, Secretary of the Treasury Board
  50. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
  51. David Fraser, retired major general of the Canadian Armed Forces.
  52. Michael Harris, Columnist
  53. Tasha Kheiriddin, Columnist
  54. Sarah Heer, Former commander of Canada’s Operation Unifier training mission in Ukraine
  55. John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia
  56. Leslie Church, Chief of staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
  57. Janice Charette, Interim Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet
  58. Richard Shimooka, Senior fellow at Macdonald-Laurier Institute
  59. Chris Ecklund, founder of FightForUkraine.ca
  60. Lloyd Axworthy, Chair of the World Refugee and Migration Council
  61. Oz Jungic, Senior policy adviser, Prime Minister’s Office

