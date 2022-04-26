French forensics investigators stand next to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on April 12.Wladyslaw Musiienko/The Associated Press

The RCMP wants to canvass displaced Ukrainians who have arrived in Canada about alleged atrocities they may have witnessed in their homeland in hopes the conversations will contribute to potential prosecutions.

The Mounties’ appeal for witnesses will also include electronic signs in Canada’s four largest airports. Already, the force is circulating online forms and printed pamphlets with such questions as “Did you witness firsthand acts of violence?” or “Do you consent to being contacted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to further discuss what you witnessed?”

The federal government says nearly 20,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in Canada this year, and tens of thousands more are coming. Police are hoping witnesses can provide times and places, and descriptions of specific Russian suspects.

While the initiative was announced earlier this month, Inspector François Courtemanche, the officer in charge of the RCMP’s war-crimes section, says the results of their efforts may not be known for years or even decades.

Past war crimes cases have shown that it can take years to prepare such prosecutions, so charges and trials connected to Ukraine could be as far off as “five, 10, 15 years post-conflict,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

He said the goal is not about immediate outcomes or even necessarily about prosecutions in the Canadian criminal-justice system. Rather, the work is to complement investigations police are conducting around the world.

Insp. Courtemanche uses the hypothetical example of a war-crimes detective in Germany calling his Canadian counterpart to compare notes. “They will contact us as a partner and say, ‘Do you have any victims or witnesses that were in Mariupol from March 1 to March 4 that had an interaction with this military group or saw this type of activity,’” he said.

“And we will then be able to go through our database and say ‘Yes. We have an individual. They are currently located in Canada. We will contact them and see if they are interested in participating as a witness in your criminal investigation.’”

The work of his war-crimes unit is still in its early stages, and Inspector Courtemanche said his officers have not yet interviewed any Ukrainians.

Since the war began in February, Canada has joined its NATO allies in sending weapons to Ukraine and sanctioning Moscow’s officials and oligarchs.

When the conflict ebbs, police and prosecutors around the world will face challenges investigating the Russian military’s actions – including the shelling of theatres and hospitals, and the execution of civilians in places such as Bucha.

Ukraine and its allies call these incidents war crimes. Russia denies this. And proving any kind of war crime in a court of law is always difficult.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) this spring launched a war crimes investigation into Russia’s invasion.

Canada’s government has announced it is sending some additional Mounties to the Hague to assist the ICC, which is also appealing for witness accounts.

It is unlikely Russia would ever extradite any of its citizens to face charges at the ICC or any court. It may well fall upon police and prosecutors in several countries to arrest any individual soldier or commander who passes through their jurisdictions.

This could happen only if the individual’s identity and culpability in war-crimes are already sufficiently established by the evidence several countries are now seeking.

France has flown forensic investigators from its gendarmerie to help Ukrainian authorities exhume bodies. German spy agencies have been intercepting communications from invading Russian military commanders. Early reports suggest this eavesdropping has captured incriminating conversations about the shooting of civilians.

“There is some signals work being done by a number of countries,” RCMP Insp. Courtemanche said. He added that he expects the international investigations could converge over time into an international database of alleged war crimes. Police agencies are already meeting, he said, and talking about how to share the data.

He said Canada is not being asked to provide direct police assistance to Ukraine and is not sending any officers there. “What’s important to remember is that Ukraine still has a functioning government,” Insp. Courtemanche said.

The war-crimes unit has a similar investigation under way in which Mounties have been meeting with members of a Middle Eastern minority group who came to Canada as refugees.

In the early 2010s, the terrorist group Islamic State carved out a caliphate in the Middle East. During that time, it targeted the Yazidi ethnic minority by killing its men, conscripting its children, and capturing women as sex slaves.

Hundreds of freed Yazidi women fled to Canada as Islamic State was ousted. Since then, the Mounties have been gathering witness accounts about the terrorism group’s activities.

“The RCMP currently has an open structural investigation that is looking into the crimes committed against the Yazidi population in Syria and Iraq,” Insp. Courtemanche said.

Canadian authorities have not yet announced any prosecutions. But there’s “more to come, definitely, on that one,” he said.

