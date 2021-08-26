Ryerson University decides to change name amid reckoning on Indigenous residential schools

Open this photo in gallery A plaque with the history of Ryerson University stands beside a collection of shoes placed in memory of the 215 unmarked graves found in Kamloops, B.C., on June 8, 2021. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ryerson University will change its name following a recommendation from a special task force that examined the legacy of its namesake, Egerton Ryerson.

The Standing Strong Task Force (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) delivered its report Thursday to the university’s board of governors. It made 22 recommendations, most notably that the university should be renamed to better reflect the values and diversity of the institution. The decision comes amid a wave of reckoning with colonization and the commemoration of historical figures across the country that has seen some universities rename buildings. Ryerson will be the first major university in Canada to change its name as a result of these debates.

Over the last year, students, faculty and staff have grown more vocal about their desire to see the university renamed. In May, a group of Indigenous students asked faculty and students to stop using the Ryerson designation in their CVs and e-mail signatures. Many began referring to the school as “X University.” Then in June, a statue of Mr. Ryerson at the centre of campus was pulled down following a gathering to honour the children who died at residential schools.

Open this photo in gallery A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, on June 6, 2021. Chris Helgren/Reuters

The Standing Strong Task Force conducted several months of community consultations and surveyed more than 11,000 staff, students and alumni as part of its work. In the end, the task force concluded it could not ignore what it described as the harm caused by continuing to commemorate Mr. Ryerson.

“For as long as the university is named after Egerton Ryerson, our narrative will be centred on his legacy. Given that our namesake is increasingly recognized as a symbol of colonialism, our identity as an institution can no longer be disentangled from separate schools, segregation, the genocide of Indigenous Peoples and cultural erasure,” the task force wrote.

Mr. Ryerson was a leading figure in 19th-century Ontario education who has been linked with the design of the residential school system, which forcibly placed Indigenous children in schools designed to eradicate their language and culture. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission called the schools an act of cultural genocide.

Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi said the university will embrace the opportunity the task force has presented.

“While this process has been difficult for some, our hope is that most will recognize it for what it is, and it’s the right decision,” Dr. Lachemi said. “It’s an important step forward in our commitment towards reconciliation, and also in upholding our values and commitments to towards equality, diversity and inclusion.

“The legacy of Egerton Ryerson has increasingly been a source of pain and frustration for many members of our community. And I think we need to confront that legacy openly and honestly,” Dr. Lachemi added.

The university will now begin a process to select a new name. Dr. Lachemi said he expects community engagement on renaming to begin right away and a full implementation plan addressing the 22 recommendations to be ready by January, 2022. A new name could be chosen in time for the start of the next academic year in September, 2022, Dr. Lachemi said.

As part of its work, the task force produced a summary of the life and work of Mr. Ryerson. The extent of the role he played in the design and structure of the residential school system remains a source of debate. Mr. Ryerson’s 1847 report on industrial schools contributed to the creation of two residential schools with religious instruction for Indigenous children in Ontario in the late 1840s, schools that were designed to produce “industrious” farmers and that did not reflect the aspirations of the local Indigenous communities. Those schools closed within about a decade, but his writings were influential. His work has been linked with an 1879 report by Nicholas Flood Davin that laid the foundation for the residential school system.

Joanne Dallaire, co-chair of the task force and senior adviser Indigenous relations and reconciliation at Ryerson, said the report was based on input that kept coming right up until recent days. She said the discovery of large numbers of unmarked graves at Kamloops and other residential school sites in the middle of the consultation process contributed to an outpouring of emotion from the community. The name “Ryerson” became closely linked with a terrible period of history.

“For Indigenous communities and for other people, they found it to be very traumatic. It was hard for people to separate Ryerson and the legacy of residential schools,” Elder Dallaire said. (She prefers the honorific Elder.)

Catherine Ellis, a professor of history and co-chair of the task force, said the group cast a wide net in its research on Mr. Ryerson. She emphasized, however, that its recommendations are driven primarily by an understanding of legacy, and whether that legacy aligns with the institution’s values, rather than a historical assessment of Mr. Ryerson.

“The recommendation for name change is really not about judging Egerton Ryerson. At no point was he on trial. It’s really about us. It’s about the values of this institution, and it’s about the aspirations of the community,” said Dr. Ellis.

The name Ryerson was originally chosen because it was thought by its founding principal Howard Kerr to confer instant credibility and a sense of tradition. The school opened in 1948 as a technical institute in the same location where Mr. Ryerson had opened the Toronto Normal School for the education of teachers in 1847. Since then it has changed its name several times, becoming a polytechnic, then a polytechnic university before becoming Ryerson University in 2002. The school currently has approximately 40,000 full time students and more than 200,000 alumni.

The task force issued a number of other recommendations on commemoration and the principles by which it should be shaped. The statue of Mr. Ryerson should not be replaced, the task force said, and the athletic team mascot “Eggy,” a cartoonish ram, should be reconsidered. There should be physical, interactive displays throughout the university on Mr. Ryerson’s legacy. The task force also called for mandatory educational opportunities in all academic programs on Indigenous history and Indigenous-colonial relations in Canada, and for faculty and staff to be required to complete a module on residential schools and Indigenous history.

