Ryerson University to rename journalism school publications ahead of new school year

Open this photo in gallery A woman and child walk past the shoes placed at the base of the Egerton Ryerson statue at Ryerson University in Toronto on Tuesday June 1, 2021. The statue was covered in paint by those protesting the discovery of a children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ryerson University’s school of journalism says it will rename two of its publications ahead of the new school year, dropping any reference to the man the school is named after.

The department says in a statement it will change the name of the Ryerson Review of Journalism magazine and the Ryersonian newspaper to remove the reference to Egerton Ryerson.

The school says Egerton Ryerson was “indisputably” one of the architects of the residential school system.

The change comes after conversations with students who the school says felt that the “horrific legacy” of the residential school system was too great to continue using the Ryerson name in the mastheads.

The statement comes a day after a statue of Egerton Ryerson was vandalized with red paint and graffiti.

An evening vigil was held at the statue on Monday in memory of 215 children whose remains were found at the site of a former Kamloops, B.C. residential school.

