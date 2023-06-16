Open this photo in gallery: In this file photo taken on August 05, 2017, refugees who crossed the Canada-U.S. border wait in a temporary detention center in Blackpool, QuebecGEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Canada has put off a final decision on the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement by which refugee claimants may be turned back if they came through the United States.

The court sent the matter back to Federal Court, where it was initiated six years ago, for a ruling on whether the agreement violates women’s right to equality under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The question will be whether a restrictive interpretation of gender-based persecution in the U.S. refugee determination system means Canada would be in violation of the Charter of Rights if it turns certain claimants back to the U.S.

The court ruled, however, that the agreement does not violate the Charter right to liberty and security, because the pact has safety valves that permit some people to make their claims in Canada. The ruling was 8-0.

Eight refugee claimants from Ethiopia, El Salvador and Syria, plus several advocacy groups, challenged the agreement in 2017, alleging that the U.S. poses a risk of detention, return to persecution or torture in other countries, and other rights violations. The claimants feared gender-based violence from gangs in their countries of origin.

They argued Canada is prohibited under international law from directly or indirectly removing refugees to a territory where they run a risk of serious human rights violations.

The federal government, defending the agreement in a written filing, described Canada and the U.S. as “two democratic countries with a shared commitment to human rights and the rule of law,” and said the agreement “enables both countries to strengthen the integrity of the institution of asylum and the public support on which it rests.”

The Safe Third Country Agreement took effect in 2004. Canada and the U.S. agreed that refugee claimants from other lands who come through either of the two countries’ official land entry points may be turned back, on the principle that each respects international protections for refugees.

The agreement contains provisions for a continual review of those protections. Thousands of migrants were returned to the U.S. between 2014 and 2018, federal lawyer Marianne Zoric told the Supreme Court during a hearing last October.

(At the time the case was argued, the pact did not cover the thousands who arrived in the past few years at land borders such as Roxham Road in Quebec that were not official entry points. The agreement was expanded in March to cover all border crossings.)

Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald ruled two years ago that the Safe Third Country Agreement violated the protection of liberty and personal security in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and she struck it down. She therefore did not rule on the equality claim, having decided the matter on other grounds. The Supreme Court of Canada said that was a false judicial economy, adding that there is no hierarchy of rights in the Charter.

After hearing evidence from experts on U.S. and Canadian refugee law, Justice McDonald found that failed claimants “automatically” are “detained without regard to their circumstances, moral blameworthiness, or their actions.” Often, she wrote, they have no meaningful chance at a review of their detention.

The Federal Court of Appeal overturned that decision in a 3-0 ruling written by Justice David Stratas in 2021. It said the constitutional challenge to the agreement was improper because it did not consider the safety valves in the law, such as the review process of the protections in the U.S. It also said the evidence was too thin to draw broad conclusions about the U.S. system.