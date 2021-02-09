 Skip to main content
Canada

Safety board report on B.C. ship collision says crews need to watch the forecast

RICHMOND, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A collision between two bulk carriers anchored while waiting for cargo at the Port of Vancouver has prompted a safety message by the Transportation Safety Board.

A board report released Monday says the crash happened between the Green K-Max and the Golden Cecilie on March 30 last year in the water between Saturna and South Pender islands.

It says a strong wind was blowing and the Golden Cecilie’s anchor started to drag, sending it in the direction of the other anchored ship that had originally been almost 1,300 metres away.

By the time the master of the Golden Cecilie ordered the anchors to be heaved up and used the main engine to move away from the Green K-Max, it was too late and the ships collided, damaging both vessels above the water line.

The report says while the Cecilie’s safety management system was certified and audited, the investigation found gaps in preparedness for adverse weather.

The safety board’s message is that crews need to collect weather forecasts in a timely matter, be aware of risk factors that can lead to a dragging anchor and ensure that the main engines and anchors are ready to go at the first sign of a dragging anchor.

