 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Salmon advocates take N.L. to court for stricter assessment of aquaculture

Holly McKenzie-Sutter
ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm.

The Canadian Press

A group of fisheries and wildlife advocates are in St. John’s court today asking for stricter environmental assessment of Newfoundland and Labrador’s expanding aquaculture industry.

The applicants say the province’s former environment minister acted unlawfully when he determined a proposed salmon hatchery project did not require further environmental assessment.

The proposed Indian Head hatchery in Stephenville would see more than 2 million salmon released into existing sea cages owned by Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

Story continues below advertisement

James Gunvaldsen Klaassen of the environmental law group Ecojustice argued in provincial Supreme Court that the minister’s decision was invalid because he did not consider what happens after the newly hatched fish are released into the cages.

Challenging what he called a loophole in regulation, Klaassen said an environmental assessment should factor in all activity associated with a project rather than just the new structures being proposed.

“A procedural step has been missed here, and it’s a very important one,” Klaassen said.

Klaassen also argued that revisions to the proposed hatchery plan detailing where the smolt, or hatched salmon, would end up were made to avoid an environmental assessment.

He cited risks that open-net fish farming poses to wild salmon populations, through interbreeding from escapes or spread of disease, saying these risks should have been evaluated.

Aquaculture regulation in the province has been hotly debated this fall after 2.6 million salmon died in the same company’s cages off Newfoundland’s south coast.

The CEO of Mowi, which owns Northern Harvest Sea Farms, is expected in the province this week to meet the fisheries minister to discuss disclosure of information about the die-off.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarah McDonald, co-counsel with Klaassen, said in an interview that the case doesn’t consider the most recent die-off because it had not yet occurred when former minister Andrew Parsons released the Indian Head hatchery project from assessment last year.

But she said the event, which occurred in some of the same cages where the Indian Head smolt would end up, speaks to the consequences of environmental reviews that exclude major elements of a proposed project.

“Some of those issues could have been dealt with if a proper environmental assessment had been applied to those sea cages,” McDonald said.

She said her clients are also concerned about the impact on fisheries and tourism if wild stocks are affected or another mass die-off occurs.

Klaassen and McDonald are representing the Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland, the Freshwater-Alexander Bays Ecosystem Corporation, the Port Au Port Bay Fishery Committee, and individuals Alan Pickersgill, John Baird and Wayne Holloway.

The case is scheduled to be heard through Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter