Salmonella outbreak linked to Sarnia, Ont., restaurant sends nine people to hospital

SARNIA, ONT.
The Canadian Press
Public health authorities say a Salmonella outbreak linked to a restaurant in southwestern Ontario has sent nine people to hospital.

Lambton County’s public health unit says there are 33 confirmed cases related to the outbreak at Barakat restaurant in Sarnia, Ont., while about 170 people say they have experienced symptoms.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, the health unit’s medical officer of health, says the owners have voluntarily closed the restaurant and are co-operating with the public health investigation.

Ranade says those who ate at Barakat restaurant between Oct. 21 and Oct. 29 and have symptoms of Salmonella infection should report the illness to Lambton Public Health.

Salmonella infection is a foodborne illness that spreads by ingesting food or water contaminated by feces or through contact with infected persons.

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

