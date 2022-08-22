The Saskatchewan Party government says it wants an explanation from Ottawa after federal employees allegedly took water samples from farmers’ lands without permission.

Jeremy Cockrill, the minister responsible for the province’s Water Security Agency, said three landowners in southern Saskatchewan had recent unannounced visits from federal employees.

He said during each separate instance, the employees, who arrived in black Government of Canada vehicles, took samples from dugouts without the landowners’ permission.

“When these federal employees were approached by one producer, they communicated that they were there to test for pesticide residue and nitrates,” Cockrill said Monday.

In a letter to federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Sunday, Cockrill wanted to know which regulation the federal government was acting on, while also referencing the province’s trespassing act.

Cockrill said he cited the act because he wants the federal government to be aware that arrests are possible if federal employees enter private property without permission.

“We want the federal employees and the federal agencies aware that that is a possibility under the act,” Cockrill said. “So again, the letter is what are you doing, please tell us, and if you don’t tell us and continue to do that, there are consequences for that.”

He also stated in his letter that general water quality management falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it’s investigating the incidents, confirming that on Aug. 11 in Pense, Sask., water scientists were approached by a landowner notifying them they were on private land as they took samples near a highway.

“There are strict protocols in place that scientists must follow to ensure everything is in compliance with laws in the areas,” Samantha Bayard, a spokeswoman for the federal ministry, said in a statement.

She said federal employees routinely conduct water monitoring across the country, and that ECCC staff have been collecting samples in water bodies at targeted sites across the country for Health Canada this year.

However, she said no nitrates or other nutrients are being sampled as part of the sampling for Health Canada.

“ECCC is reviewing sampling protocols to ensure they are consistent with area laws before doing any further sampling,” Bayard said.

The federal and provincial governments both share jurisdiction over water quality, said Brenda Heelan Powell, staff counsel with the Environmental Law Centre based in Edmonton.

“There’s no allocation of environment to one level of government or the other,” she said Monday.

The federal government has jurisdiction over fisheries and authority over migratory birds, while the provincial government has jurisdiction over local matters, Heelan Powell said.

“But to broadly say only the province has jurisdiction over wild water quality is not correct because the federal government, because of its fisheries power and authority over migratory birds, can also take steps in respect to water quality,” Powell said.

She added that without knowing what the federal government was testing for, she can’t say whether the federal government was acting outside of its jurisdiction.

“But sort of as a general rule of thumb, lead environmental legislation will say you can’t do this, and if we think you’re doing it, we’re allowed to come in and do an inspection and do testing and so forth,” she said, adding the federal government also has authority to test pesticides.

Cockrill said even if the federal employees were operating under an act where they have authority to test water, “the right thing to do is to notify the landowner and seek their permission before entering private property.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.