 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan allows for children born in 2009 to be vaccinated

Regina
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A patient goes through a check point before getting vaccinated at the Saskatoon Tribal Council vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon on April 15.

Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to some 11-year-olds as families prepare to send their children back to school next month.

The province says any child born in 2009, meaning they turn 12 this year, can be vaccinated.

Doses, previously available to only those 12 and older, are being administered at pop-up clinics, participating pharmacies and school-based vaccination clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is not mandating masks when students return to the classroom, but it is recommending anyone who is not vaccinated, including staff, wear them in common spaces like hallways, washrooms and on school buses.

There were 190 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday in Saskatchewan, the highest daily increase since May.

The province says it is also creating a pilot project for self-administered rapid tests through school divisions for families who want to keep screening for COVID-19 infections on an ongoing basis.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies