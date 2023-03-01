The Saskatchewan government is banning the use of TikTok on government-owned devices pending the results of a threat assessment by the federal government.

The ban applies to all ministries, Crown corporations and agencies and will also be adopted by government caucus.

A news release from the province says the decision came after discussions with Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner and its federal counterpart.

The chief information officer of Canada did a review of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform and determined it posed an “unacceptable” level of risk to privacy and security.

That led to the federal government and House of Commons banning the app from devices earlier this week, after similar moves in the United States and European Union.

Saskatchewan joins a growing list of jurisdictions, including Quebec and Nova Scotia, that are banning use of the app.