Saskatchewan bans household visits, will limit retail capacity starting Christmas Day

Premier Scott Moe says that, starting Thursday, only immediate household members can gather inside the same home, with a few exceptions and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10 people.

Casinos and bingo halls must close on Saturday, and personal care services such as hair salons will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Starting on Christmas Day, retail stores will be required to cut their capacity to half and large retailers will be restricted to 25 per cent.

“It has been a difficult few weeks,” Moe told a news conference Monday. “I think it’s safe to say we’re all tired of this.

“This needs to be a much quieter Christmas.”

The new measures are to be in place until Jan. 15, when they will be reviewed. Previous rules, including wearing masks in indoor public spaces, remain in place.

On Monday, the province reported 269 new COVID-19 infections and Saskatchewan’s weekly average for new daily cases sat at 262.

The Correctional Service of Canada said 24 inmates at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert had tested positive for COVID-19 and the Canadian Red Cross was providing assistance with the outbreak. The inmates on a medium-security unit were being isolated. Visits to the facility have been suspended.

So far, no prison staff have tested positive.

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the Saskatchewan Party government to ask the military to also help with spread of the novel coronavirus at long-term care homes.

