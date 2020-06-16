 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan boosts indoor gathering sizes to 30 people

Regina
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe talks to reporters on June 15, 2020. Saskatchewan will allow gatherings of 30 people beginning on June 22.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is doubling its limit on indoor gatherings to 30 people.

The province says the change is to take effect on Monday and only applies to situations in which people can maintain two metres of physical distancing.

The province also plans to allow day camps, outdoor pools and sports for kids to go ahead on Monday.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says if guidelines are followed, outdoor activities are fairly safe and knows people are eager to partake in them.

For those gathering indoors, health officials don’t want people sharing food or participating in potlucks.

“The goal is to open up as much as we possibly can, but do so safely,” Premier Scott Moe said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, bringing the province’s total to 684.

Of those cases, 40 are considered active and many of them are in the far north.

So far, 631 people have recovered, three people are in hospital and 13 have died.

