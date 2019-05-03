Saskatchewan court rules federal carbon tax constitutional in first of several legal challenges

Saskatchewan’s highest court has concluded the federal government’s carbon tax is constitutional, handing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an early victory as his climate plan faces significant legal opposition only months before a federal election.

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal ruled 3-2 on Friday that climate change is a vital national issue, creating an area of shared jurisdiction between the provinces and Ottawa. The dissenting judges concluded the tax should be struck down. The case, along with similar challenges in Ontario, Alberta and other provinces, will almost certainly end up at the Supreme Court of Canada.

The decision is a political win for Mr. Trudeau, who is facing a number of conservative premiers across Canada who have rallied in opposition to the federal climate plan.

“The establishment of minimum national standards of price stringency for [greenhouse gas] emissions is a matter falling within federal jurisdiction,” Saskatchewan Chief Justice Robert Richards wrote for the majority.

The decision found that the federal plan allows for significant provincial action on carbon emissions and respects Canada’s Constitution. The majority also found that the carbon tax, in a constitutional sense, is not a tax but a regulatory charge on emissions.

A similar case launched by Premier Doug Ford has already been heard in Ontario’s highest court and is awaiting a ruling. The governments of Manitoba, New Brunswick and Alberta, where Jason Kenney was sworn in as Premier earlier this week, have vowed to launch similar legal challenges.

The Saskatchewan court’s decision is non-binding, although legal experts have said they expect the case to be appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, regardless of the outcome. A Supreme Court hearing would likely bundle together all provincial challenges to the carbon tax.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s government tested the federal law in that province’s Court of Appeal in February, arguing that the carbon tax is an intrusion into provincial jurisdiction and upsets Canada’s constitutional order. Mr. Moe stressed that climate change itself was not on trial.

According to Saskatchewan’s lawyers, the tax would give Ottawa power over industrial regulations and natural resources, areas historically under provincial oversight. “It’s a case about the nature of our federation. It’s a case about what kind of country we live in,” Mitch McAdam, a Saskatchewan government lawyer, argued in February.

Ottawa’s lawyers responded in Regina during two days of hearings that a national carbon price is necessary because provinces alone can’t respond to greenhouse gases. The federal government said it has the authority to impose the tax under Section 91 of the Constitution, which gives Ottawa sweeping powers to make laws for “peace, order and good government.”

The province’s Court of Appeal sided with the federal government.

The two dissenting judges argued that the “peace, order and good government” provision should be read more narrowly. “Notwithstanding the existential threat of climate change, federalism in Canada means that all governments of Canada must bring all law-making power to bear on the issue of climate change, but in a way that respects the division of powers,” the minority argued.

Ottawa has characterized the legal dispute as a fight between a federal government confronting climate change and conservative leaders favouring inaction. Mr. Moe argued that the carbon tax is too expensive and that cheaper, more effective approaches to climate change are available.

Lawyers representing 16 interveners, including Indigenous groups, agricultural producers and environmental groups joined the case, largely in support of the federal law. British Columbia’s Attorney-General sent a lawyer to argue in favour of the tax, the only province to do so, though Mr. Kenney’s party, then in Opposition, also argued against the tax.

A national carbon tax, which is at the centre of Mr. Trudeau climate plan, was imposed on Saskatchewan and a number of other provinces on April 1. Under the federal plan, provinces were given the option of developing their own carbon-pricing plans or face a federally imposed tax if they failed to meet Ottawa’s standards. The federal tax, which started at $20 per tonne, will increase by $10 annually until 2022.

Saskatchewan has said the average electrical bill in the province will increase by $2 monthly due to the tax, while the price of gasoline and home heating has also gone up. The federal government has countered that 80 per cent of families will receive more in rebates than they pay in carbon taxes, with the average family of four in Saskatchewan pocketing a $609 rebate after they file their income taxes.