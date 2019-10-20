 Skip to main content

Saskatchewan Crowns and Unifor reach tentative deals, ending picket lines

The Canadian Press
SaskTel employee Tanya Adair, left, walks with colleagues along a picket line near a SaskTel building on Lorne Street in downtown Regina on Oct. 4, 2019.

The Saskatchewan government says six Crowns have signed tentative agreements with the union representing 5,000 striking workers.

Unifor and the Crown Investments Corporation announced the deals on Sunday.

Both sides say details of the tentative agreements won’t been released until they are voted upon by members over the next few weeks.

Return-to-work schedules are set to begin Monday, but the Crowns say it could take a few days to return to normal operations.

The tentative deals brings an end to a 17-day strike which saw employees from Crowns like SaskPower, SaskEnergy and SaskTel on picket lines.

Unifor says the main issue was the government’s offer of a two-year wage freeze, which it said wasn’t acceptable.

