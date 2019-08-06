 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan doctor accused of inappropriately prescribing opioids agrees to give up licence

Saskatchewan doctor accused of inappropriately prescribing opioids agrees to give up licence

KAMSACK, Sask.
The Canadian Press
A Saskatchewan doctor accused of inappropriately prescribing opioids to patients has agreed to give up his medical licence.

Murray Davies, who worked in Kamsack, Sask., near the Manitoba border, was charged March 2018 with unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

The regulatory body says the charges stemmed from concerns about Davies’ prescribing of powerful medication such as opioids and benzodopanies.

Associate registrar and legal counsel Bryan Salte says Davies was alleged to have been prescribing these medications to patients who were undergoing treatment for opioid addiction.

Salte says Davies didn’t admit to the charges and the college agreed not to prosecute them in exchange for Davies relinquishing his medical licence and promising he would never practice medicine again.

The college says the agreement with Davies was signed last month.

