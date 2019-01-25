 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan doctor fined for seven years of overbilling

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan has suspended a Regina doctor for four months and fined him $15,000 for excessive billing.

In a written decision brought down Jan. 19, the college said it found Dr. Tineyi Chikukwa was billing the Medical Services Branch for services that were not provided. The overbilling occurred between 2009 and 2015 and charges were laid against Dr. Chikukwa last Dec. 1.

The suspension is to begin Feb. 1. Besides the fine, Dr. Chikukwa has been ordered to pay $1,300 to cover hearing and investigation costs.

He must also complete an ethics course on professionalism.

