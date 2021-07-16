Saskatchewan enters second week of wildfires

Open this photo in gallery A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on May 17. Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the number of wildfires raging in the province continues to increase as it enters its second week of battling various blazes.

Steve Roberts, vice-president of operations for the agency, said firefighters are doubling down on their efforts – particularly in northern Saskatchewan as the fire spills onto highways in the area.

Roberts say there are currently 137 active wildfires in the province, which is eight more than Thursday.

A total of 382 wildfires have hit Saskatchewan so far this year, which is 170 more than the province’s five-year average.

He says the fires are driven by windy weather, and hot and dry temperatures.

Roberts says there are nine communities and their surroundings affected by the fires.

