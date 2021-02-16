Saskatchewan extends public health order, says one in five in care homes fully vaccinated

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan extends public health order, says one in five in care homes fully vaccinated

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says about one in five residents and staff in long-term care homes in the province have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

During a briefing Tuesday, he said they have received both shots of one of the two-dose vaccines that provide protection from the novel coronavirus. About 50 per cent have had their first shot.

The Premier said he’s confident the volume of vaccine shipments will increase in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe also announced that current public health restrictions will remain until March 19. That means households are still banned from having visitors – a rule first brought down in December.

“We’re in the final stretch,” Moe said. “There is some hope on the way.”

Restrictions were set to expire on Friday. Other measures that remain in effect are a ban on sports teams playing games and the closure of bingo halls and casinos.

Retail businesses, restaurants and bars are allowed to have customers, but under restricted capacity. A curfew on alcohol service remains.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says this week marks the second in which new daily COVID-19 cases have consistently stayed below 200. Another 136 new infections were recorded Tuesday, along with three more deaths.

Dr. Saqib Shahab warned that although the province’s situation is improving, things can change rapidly and variants of the virus are a concern. Officials plan to re-evaluate the virus’s spread next month, which will factor in the pace of vaccinations, he said.

“The reality is that we see transmission in households very quickly and that can ... negate all the ground we’ve covered,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Shahab described how he had walked around his house with an open tape measure and couldn’t see how any visitors would be able to properly physically distance from everyone else.

The Ministry of Health reports having administered nearly 50,000 doses of vaccine to date and plans to send the first batches to long-term care homes in Swift Current, situated in the province’s southwest, which has two active infections.

Moe also announced that the province’s criteria for priority vaccinations will be expanded from those in long-term care homes and people over 70 to an estimated 11,500 more health-care workers.

Last week, his Saskatchewan Party government faced criticism from unions, a doctor’s association and the Opposition NDP for not prioritizing more health-care workers before immunizing the general public, beginning with people in their 60s.

Now, doctors and pharmacists who will be helping with mass inoculations will be eligible for early shots, as will staff in operating rooms, radiology technicians and workers providing home care.

The province hopes to begin its vaccine rollout to the general public in April, but has said it could be pushed back if there isn’t enough supply.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies